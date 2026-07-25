Iranian Consul General Says Kurdistan Region Acted Prudently During Regional Crisis

Iranian envoy says the Kurdistan Region's prudent leadership and humanitarian assistance to pilgrims have reinforced expanding ties between Erbil and Tehran.

34 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran's Consul General in Erbil has praised the Kurdistan Region's political leadership for what he described as its prudent handling of recent regional tensions, while expressing gratitude for the extensive assistance provided to thousands of Iranian pilgrims traveling through the region on their way to Iraq's holy sites.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Consul General Faramarz Asadi said the Kurdistan Region had extended broad support to Iranian pilgrims throughout their journey, describing the humanitarian response as a reflection of the strong and enduring relationship between Erbil and Tehran. He added that cooperation between the two sides continues to deepen across multiple areas.

According to Asadi, pilgrims entering Iraq through the Haji Omaran International Border Crossing received assistance from the moment they crossed into the Kurdistan Region until they continued their journey through Erbil toward Kirkuk.

He said arrangements were made to ensure travelers had access to transportation, accommodation, reception services and other essential support along the route.

The Iranian diplomat expressed appreciation to the Kurdistan Regional Government, local officials and the Barzani Charity Foundation for coordinating those efforts, acknowledging their role in facilitating the movement of pilgrims during one of the busiest periods of the religious calendar.

He said the cooperation demonstrated the close relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Iran and reflected a shared commitment to serving visitors traveling across the border.

Asadi also used the occasion to comment on broader regional developments, saying the Kurdistan Region's leadership had adopted what he characterized as a wise and responsible position during a period marked by heightened instability.

He attributed that approach to the political leadership in Erbil, arguing that it had helped the region avoid becoming drawn into wider tensions despite efforts by what he described as "common enemies" to expand the scope of regional conflict.

He further said Iran viewed the position taken by Kurdistan Region officials as principled, expressing his country's appreciation for what he described as a historic response during a particularly challenging period. Those assessments were presented as the Consul General's own views on the Kurdistan Region's approach to recent regional developments.

The remarks also underscored the importance of humanitarian cooperation as a pillar of relations between neighboring communities.

Each year, particularly during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, hundreds of thousands of Iranian pilgrims travel into Iraq through several border crossings, with Haji Omaran serving as one of the principal gateways connecting Iran to the Kurdistan Region before pilgrims continue south toward Iraq's holy cities.

Managing that seasonal movement requires close coordination between border authorities, local administrations and humanitarian organizations to ensure pilgrims can travel safely and efficiently.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has long worked alongside charitable organizations to provide reception facilities, transportation, food, medical assistance and other essential services for travelers passing through the region.

Among those organizations, the Barzani Charity Foundation has played a prominent role in supporting pilgrims during successive religious seasons by helping coordinate humanitarian assistance and logistical services along the transit route.

Asadi's comments come as regional diplomacy continues against a backdrop of broader uncertainty, highlighting the role humanitarian cooperation can play in sustaining dialogue and practical coordination between neighboring countries.

His remarks suggest that, despite wider regional challenges, cooperation over religious travel and humanitarian assistance remains an important element of relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, reinforcing longstanding cross-border ties through shared efforts to support pilgrims during one of the region's largest annual movements of people.