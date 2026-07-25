Kuwait to Reopen Abdali Border Crossing with Iraq Within 48 Hours

The move comes as Kuwait and Iraq seek to strengthen border security coordination, facilitate cross-border movement, and deepen bilateral cooperation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kuwait has officially announced that it will reopen the Abdali border crossing with Iraq within the next 48 hours, marking a new step in efforts by both countries to strengthen security cooperation and facilitate travel across their shared border.

The announcement was made on Saturday by Kuwaiti Interior Minister Fahad Al-Yousef during an official visit to Iraq's southern Basra province, where he held a joint press conference with Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani.

Al-Yousef said relations between Kuwait and Iraq are built on "brotherhood and close cooperation," stressing that both governments are committed to preventing any party from undermining their longstanding ties.

He confirmed that the Abdali border crossing would reopen within 48 hours, describing it as a strategically important gateway because it serves as a vital land transport corridor linked directly to Iraq's Safwan border crossing in Basra province.

The Kuwaiti minister also indicated that his visit to Basra would not be his last, saying future reciprocal visits and continued coordination are planned to enhance security cooperation and information sharing between the two countries.

According to Al-Yousef, the reopening reflects a broader effort to expand cooperation, particularly on border management and security issues, in a way that serves the shared interests of both Kuwait and Iraq.

For his part, Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani said the meeting focused on raising the level of bilateral security cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Al-Eidani added that Iraq hopes such steps will send a message of reassurance and peace to the Gulf states, underscoring Baghdad's commitment to preserving long-term regional stability.

He also reaffirmed that joint coordination between Iraqi and Kuwaiti authorities will continue to strengthen bilateral relations and promote the mutual interests of both nations.