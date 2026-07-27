Kurdistan Public Prosecutor Urges Immediate Return of Parliament

The Presidency of the Public Prosecutor in the Kurdistan Region says restoring parliamentary activity and forming a new government are essential to protect institutions, judicial independence, and public services.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24 - The Presidency of the Public Prosecutor in the Kurdistan Region has called for the immediate resumption of parliamentary work and the swift formation of the Tenth Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), warning that the prolonged political impasse is creating mounting legal and institutional challenges while affecting the daily lives of citizens.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Public Prosecutor said the continued absence of a functioning parliament has extended well beyond a political dispute, arguing that the stalemate is increasingly disrupting constitutional institutions and undermining the effective functioning of public administration.

According to the statement, the inactivity of the legislature has contributed to legal uncertainty across multiple sectors and hindered the ability of state institutions to carry out their responsibilities. The Public Prosecutor said the situation has direct consequences for citizens' rights and public life, making the restoration of parliamentary activity an urgent institutional priority.

The body urged political parties and parliamentary blocs that secured seats in the Kurdistan Parliament to fulfill the mandate entrusted to them by voters by reconvening the legislature and beginning the process of establishing the Region's next government.

It argued that moving forward with the formation of the Tenth KRG Cabinet is necessary to restore institutional stability and ensure that constitutional mechanisms resume normal operation after months of political deadlock.

Alongside its appeal for political action, the Public Prosecutor devoted significant attention to the judiciary, expressing concern over the suspension of proceedings at the Kurdistan Region's Court of Cassation.

The statement described the interruption of judicial work as an equally serious institutional concern, stressing that the courts must remain independent and operate solely under the rule of law, free from political rivalry or partisan influence.

Citing provisions of the Kurdistan Region's Judicial Authority Law, the Public Prosecutor emphasized that judges are prohibited from engaging in partisan political activity and called for the Court of Cassation to resume its normal functions without delay.

The statement reaffirmed that preserving judicial independence is essential to maintaining public confidence in the legal system, arguing that the courts should remain insulated from political disputes regardless of broader developments in the Region's political landscape.

Referring to provisions of the Public Prosecutor Law, the institution also appealed to political leaders to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities by ending the parliamentary impasse and advancing the formation of a new cabinet.

While urging rapid political progress, the Public Prosecutor said governance must continue uninterrupted during the transition. It maintained that the Ninth Cabinet should remain in office until a successor government is legally constituted, describing continuity as necessary to prevent an administrative vacuum and safeguard the delivery of essential public services.

According to the statement, maintaining executive functions during the interim period is a constitutional and legal requirement intended to preserve institutional stability while political negotiations continue.

The intervention by the Presidency of the Public Prosecutor places one of the Kurdistan Region's principal legal institutions at the center of the debate over the prolonged government formation process, framing the issue not only as a political challenge but also as one with significant constitutional, judicial, and administrative implications.

By calling simultaneously for parliament to reconvene, for judicial institutions to operate independently, and for the next government to be formed without further delay, the Public Prosecutor presented its appeal as a broader effort to protect the rule of law, maintain the functioning of state institutions, and ensure continuity in public services until the current political stalemate is resolved.