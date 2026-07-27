PM Barzani Receives French Consul General as Diplomatic Mission Concludes

Prime Minister Barzani thanked Braem for his efforts in strengthening the friendship and relations between France and the Kurdistan Region and wished him success in his future responsibilities.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received French Consul General to the Kurdistan Region Yann Braem on the occasion of the conclusion of the diplomat's mission, reaffirming the strong ties between France and the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Prime Minister Barzani thanked Braem for his efforts in strengthening the friendship and relations between France and the Kurdistan Region and wished him success in his future responsibilities.

For his part, Braem expressed appreciation for the cooperation, coordination, and support provided by KRG institutions to the French Consulate throughout his tenure.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on the overall situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest regional developments.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and France constitute a historic and strategic alliance centered on regional stability, security cooperation, and diplomacy. Key areas of collaboration include counterterrorism support, high-level diplomatic exchanges, and an ongoing political dialogue between Erbil and Paris.