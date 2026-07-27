Saudi Arabia Says It Intercepted Drones Launched from Iraq, Houthis Claim Oil Facility Attacks

In a statement posted on social media, the ministry said the drones targeted petroleum facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia as well as the capital, Riyadh. It described the attacks as "terrorist attempts" launched from Iraq by Iranian-backed militias.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said on Monday it intercepted several drones launched from Iraqi territory by Iran-backed armed groups, while Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for separate drone attacks targeting Saudi oil infrastructure.

In a statement posted on social media, the ministry said the drones targeted petroleum facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia as well as the capital, Riyadh. It described the attacks as "terrorist attempts" launched from Iraq by Iranian-backed militias.

Riyadh also called on the Iraqi government to "take all necessary measures" to prevent its territory from being used as a launch point for attacks against Saudi Arabia, according to a separate statement carried by an official Saudi broadcaster.

No Iran-backed armed group in Iraq has claimed responsibility for the reported drone launches. The factions have not announced attacks in Iraq or elsewhere since hostilities between the United States and Iran resumed earlier this month following the collapse of an April ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states had previously accused Iran-backed militias in Iraq of launching multiple attacks against their territory during the earlier phase of the conflict.

Separately, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said on Monday they carried out drone strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure in retaliation for what they described as incursions by Saudi drones.

Saudi authorities had not commented on the Houthi claims at the time of publication.

The reported attacks come during a relative lull in fighting following 13 days of exchanges between the United States and Iran, which subsided after a pause in hostilities began on Saturday.

The renewed confrontation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis also marks the first direct exchange of attacks between the two sides in years, raising concerns over the future of the 2022 truce that largely halted the conflict despite its formal expiration.