PM Barzani Reaffirms Support for New South Korean Consul General

The Prime Minister congratulated Shim on his appointment and expressed confidence in the success of his tenure, reiterating the KRG's support for his efforts to strengthen ties between the Kurdistan Region and South Korea.

42 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) support for Eoon-Gyo Shim, the newly appointed South Korean Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, wishing him success in his diplomatic mission, according to a statement from the KRG.

The Prime Minister congratulated Shim on his appointment and expressed confidence in the success of his tenure, reiterating the KRG's support for his efforts to strengthen ties between the Kurdistan Region and South Korea.

For his part, Consul General Shim said he was pleased to begin his mission in the Kurdistan Region and underscored the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and South Korea are historically friendly and strategic, heavily rooted in over two decades of humanitarian, military, and economic cooperation. Their partnership began in 2004 with the deployment of South Korea's Zaytun Division to Erbil, which built over 250 local facilities like schools and medical clinics.