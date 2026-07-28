Yemen Government Braces for Escalation After Houthi Attacks

Yemen warns Iran-backed rebels are seeking to replicate Tehran's maritime strategy by expanding control over the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, raising fears of a broader regional conflict

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Yemen's internationally recognized government said on Monday it is prepared for any further escalation with the Iran-backed Houthi movement after the group launched fresh attacks and declared a maritime blockade targeting Saudi Arabia, raising concerns over a broader regional conflict.

Speaking during a press briefing in Riyadh, Yemen's Foreign Minister-designate Afrah al-Zouba said the government was ready to respond to any deterioration in the security situation following renewed Houthi attacks against the kingdom.

"At the end of the day, we are prepared for any escalations," al-Zouba told reporters.

Her remarks came hours after the Houthis announced they had carried out new drone strikes against Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure, saying the attacks were retaliation for incursions by Saudi drones.

The latest exchange of hostilities has heightened fears that renewed fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis could further destabilize the Arabian Peninsula and deepen already fragile regional tensions.

Al-Zouba accused the Tehran-backed movement of attempting to replicate Iran's strategy in the Strait of Hormuz by seeking greater control over the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a strategically vital maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

"The Houthis want to copy the Iran experience in Hormuz," she said, adding that the group was "in harmony" with Iran's broader regional escalation.

"They think they will gain control over the Red Sea," she added.

The Bab al-Mandeb Strait has become increasingly important for global energy markets after maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was significantly disrupted by recent regional fighting, making the Red Sea route a key corridor for Saudi crude exports.

Last week, the Houthis declared a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia and claimed responsibility for attacks targeting Saudi oil tankers and energy infrastructure.

Al-Zouba also said the security situation inside Yemen remains volatile, with daily clashes continuing between Houthi fighters and government forces across multiple fronts.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government after the Houthis seized large parts of the country, triggering a prolonged civil war.

The latest confrontation marks the first significant military exchange between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in several years, placing renewed pressure on the fragile truce reached in 2022, which has largely held despite formally expiring and has helped reduce large-scale fighting in Yemen.

