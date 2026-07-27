Trump Says Iran Peace Deal Possible, Warns U.S. Strikes Could Resume if Talks Fail

"I have a lot of patience... We'll see what happens. I think there is a good chance that something could happen," Trump said.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday expressed optimism that diplomacy with Iran could lead to an agreement to end months of conflict, while warning that the United States would resume military action if negotiations break down.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he believed there was a "good chance" for progress in peace efforts.

"I have a lot of patience... We'll see what happens. I think there is a good chance that something could happen," Trump said.

He added that if diplomacy fails, "we go back to doing what we were doing two days ago," referring to recent U.S. military operations against Iran.

The comments came after Iran and the United States observed three consecutive days without direct hostilities following 13 nights of renewed U.S. strikes. The pause has raised hopes for diplomacy after an earlier ceasefire aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz collapsed.

Trump claimed Iranian officials had requested a meeting, saying they were seeking talks because "we've been hitting them very hard."

Tehran, however, denied that direct negotiations were underway, maintaining that intermediaries were only passing messages between the two sides.

Despite the temporary lull, regional tensions remain high. Saudi Arabia said on Monday it intercepted drones launched by Iran-linked groups in Iraq, while Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacks targeting Saudi oil infrastructure.

Trump also rejected suggestions that the prolonged conflict had significantly reduced U.S. ammunition stockpiles.

"We have a lot of ammunition," he said. "We have a lot of the mid-level stuff too, more than we could ever use, no matter what."

He added that he would prefer even larger reserves but argued that substantial amounts of military equipment had previously been supplied to Ukraine during its war with Russia.

Asked whether Saudi Arabia was considering joining the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords to normalize relations with Israel, Trump replied, "We haven't talked, no."

During the exchange with reporters, Trump also suggested that money seized from Venezuela could be directed to the U.S. military and indicated that Washington could similarly obtain funds from Iran.

"We are taking in a lot of money. Billions and billions of dollars," Trump said. "That will happen with Iran too."