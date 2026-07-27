Iraq Orders Investigation into Saudi Claim of Drone Attacks Launched from Iraqi Territory

Prime Minister spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said Zaidi instructed "the competent security authorities to investigate the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the targeting of the kingdom with drones launched from Iraqi territory."

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Monday ordered an investigation into Saudi Arabia's claim that drones targeting the kingdom had been launched from Iraqi territory by Iran-backed armed groups.

In a statement, Prime Minister spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said Zaidi instructed "the competent security authorities to investigate the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the targeting of the kingdom with drones launched from Iraqi territory."

Earlier on Monday, Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said it had intercepted several drones launched from Iraq by Iran-backed armed groups.

According to a statement posted on social media, the drones targeted petroleum facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia as well as the capital, Riyadh. The ministry described the incident as "terrorist attempts" carried out by Iranian-backed militias operating from Iraqi territory.

Riyadh also urged the Iraqi government to "take all necessary measures" to ensure its territory is not used as a launch point for attacks against Saudi Arabia, according to a separate statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

No Iran-backed armed group in Iraq has claimed responsibility for the reported drone launches. The factions have not announced attacks in Iraq or elsewhere since hostilities between the United States and Iran resumed earlier this month following the collapse of an April ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have previously accused Iran-backed militias in Iraq of carrying out drone and missile attacks against their territory during earlier phases of the regional conflict.