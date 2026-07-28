KDP to Attend Kirkuk Provincial Council Meeting for First Time in Two Years

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) will participate in a meeting of the Kirkuk Provincial Council on Monday for the first time in two years, according to Kurdistan24 correspondent Hemn Delo.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) will participate in a meeting of the Kirkuk Provincial Council on Monday for the first time in two years, according to Kurdistan24 correspondent Hemn Delo.

The council session is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. local time.

According to Delo, a formal statement will be issued after the meeting concludes.

The KDP's participation marks its first attendance at a Kirkuk Provincial Council meeting since its absence over the past two years.

No further details regarding the meeting's agenda or expected decisions were immediately available.

This report will be updated as further information becomes available.