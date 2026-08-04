Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum Begin Gas Supplies to Iraq's Electricity Ministry from Khor Mor

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, joint operators of the Kurdistan Gas Project, said the gas supplies are intended to help improve electricity generation and services in Iraq by providing additional fuel to the Kirkuk power station.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum have commenced natural gas supplies from the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region to Iraq's Ministry of Electricity, marking a new step in supporting power generation across Iraq.

According to a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the companies have begun delivering 100 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) of natural gas from the Khor Mor gas processing facility to the Kirkuk Taza power station under a one-year agreement signed with Iraq's Ministry of Electricity in December 2025.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, joint operators of the Kurdistan Gas Project, said the gas supplies are intended to help improve electricity generation and services in Iraq by providing additional fuel to the Kirkuk power station.

The agreement follows the completion of the KM250 expansion project, which entered service in October 2025 and increased Khor Mor's processing capacity by 50%, from 500 MMscf/d to 750 MMscf/d. The additional capacity has enabled the companies to expand gas sales and supply new markets through pipelines from the Kurdistan Region.

"This first delivery of gas to Iraq's Ministry of Electricity is an important milestone for the companies in their development of the gas sector in the Kurdistan Region, while also further supporting the growing electricity demand for Iraq as a whole," said Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum and Managing Director of the Board of Dana Gas.

He thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government, local authorities in Sulaimani, and Iraq's Ministry of Electricity for their cooperation in making the project possible.

Richard Hall, CEO of Dana Gas, described the agreement as a significant step in realizing the benefits of the company's expansion program.

"By leveraging the additional capacity created through the KM250 expansion, it lays the foundation for more cooperation on energy within Iraq's growing market, to strengthen energy security while supporting more reliable electricity services," Hall said.

The Khor Mor gas field is the largest producer of natural gas in the Kurdistan Region and supplies fuel for more than 80% of the Kurdistan Region's electricity generation, providing affordable electricity to more than 8 million people in the Kurdistan Region and other Iraqi governorates, according to the companies.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum said they have invested more than $4 billion in the Kurdistan Gas Project to date, creating over 47,000 direct and indirect jobs, with further growth expected as production capacity continues to expand.