Kurdistan24 Sources: Syrian Army on Military Alert, Reinforces Iraq Border

Kurdistan24 sources say the Syrian army has been placed on military alert and additional forces are being deployed to the Iraq border, while Syrian media report a heightened state of readiness

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A Kurdistan24 source said on Tuesday that the Syrian army has been placed on military alert, with additional forces being deployed to the country's border with Iraq, although no reason for the move has been disclosed.

According to the source, soldiers have also been instructed to immediately report back to their military units following the alert order.

Separately, Syrian TV reported that the country's Ministry of Defense had instructed its forces to enter Level C alert status and begin deploying military units along the Syria-Iraq border.

Iraq says border situation remains stable

Meanwhile, Commander of the Iraqi Border Forces Lt. Gen. Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sukkar al-Saeedi said the security situation along the Iraq-Syria border remains normal, stressing that military movements on the Syrian side are being carried out with Iraq's knowledge and in coordination with Iraqi authorities.

Speaking to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), al-Saeedi said, "The situation on the border with Syria is normal, and the movements on the Syrian side to secure the border are taking place with our knowledge and in coordination with us."

He added that there is currently no threat along the border and that Iraqi border forces maintain information-sharing and coordination with their Syrian counterparts.

Al-Saeedi also said Iraqi forces maintain a strong presence along the border, noting that Syrian border posts have not yet been staffed.

This article was updated on Aug. 4, 2026, at 8:39 pm, the statement of Commander of the Iraqi Border Forces Lt. Gen. Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sukkar al-Saeedi was added.