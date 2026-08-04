Damascus Hosts New Round of Talks with SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi

The Syrian president and the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces held talks in Damascus on implementing the Jan. 29 agreement

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi at the People's Palace in Damascus on Tuesday as both sides reviewed progress in implementing the Jan. 29 agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF.

According to Syria's state news agency SANA, the meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani and Deir ez-Zor Governor Ziad Ayyash.

The discussions centered on completing the remaining stages of implementing the agreement reached between Damascus and the SDF on Jan. 29.

According to SANA, the two sides held detailed discussions on the process of integrating the SDF's military forces and administrative institutions into Syria's official state institutions.

The talks focused on advancing the incorporation of SDF military units and civil administrations into the Syrian state's formal institutions with the stated objective of ensuring stability and security in the country.

Agreement enters implementation phase

Tuesday's meeting marks the latest step in implementing the Jan. 29 agreement that established the framework for integrating the SDF into Syrian state institutions.

The process followed months of fighting and negotiations between the Syrian government and the SDF before the two sides reached the Jan. 29 agreement, which became the foundation for the current integration process.

Under the agreement, SDF fighters are to be individually integrated into Syria's Defense and Interior ministries following security vetting. The agreement also provides for the integration of SDF military units and civil institutions into the Syrian state, alongside measures concerning border crossings, oil and gas facilities, and local security arrangements.

The implementation process has already produced tangible developments.

In February, President Ahmad al-Sharaa appointed Kurdish figure Nour al-Din Ahmad Issa as governor of Hasaka province, while in March Damascus named Siban Hamo, one of the leading Kurdish military commanders involved in the negotiations, as Assistant to the Syrian Minister of Defense for the Eastern Region.

The agreement also provides for the establishment of a military division composed of three SDF brigades within the Syrian army in northeastern Syria, in addition to a separate brigade for the Kobani area.

The political process has unfolded alongside the gradual withdrawal of US forces from Syria.

On April 16, Kurdistan24's correspondent confirmed the completion of the US withdrawal from Qasrak military base, with Syrian government forces expected to assume control of the facility. The Syrian Defense Ministry later announced that its forces had taken over the base following the coalition's departure.

The withdrawal has also included changes in control at several other military installations, leaving Kharab al-Jir as the only base where US forces remain present.

Tuesday's meeting in Damascus reflects the continuation of the implementation process as the Syrian government and the SDF seek to advance the integration of Kurdish-led military and administrative structures into Syria's official institutions.