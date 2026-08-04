Netanyahu Says Israel Rejected Trump Administration's Gaza Draft Proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel rejected a US-proposed draft agreement on Gaza, insisting there will be no military withdrawal before Hamas is fully disarmed.

50 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday rejected reports suggesting Israel had agreed to concessions over the Gaza Strip, saying his government turned down a draft proposal from the Trump administration because it did not align with Israel's security interests.

Responding to reports of a possible Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, Netanyahu insisted that Israeli forces would remain in their current positions until Hamas is completely disarmed.

Addressing the reports, Netanyahu said Israel's position remains unchanged.

"I have stood firmly in defense of our security interests," he said. "We will not withdraw from our current positions until Hamas has been completely disarmed."

The Israeli prime minister outlined what he described as his government's three official conditions.

First, he said no military withdrawal would take place before Hamas is fully disarmed.

Second, he said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had received clear instructions to take all necessary measures to protect themselves, defend Israeli territory, and safeguard Israeli citizens.

Third, Netanyahu said US President Donald Trump and his team believe they can compel Hamas to lay down its weapons and take control of the situation in Gaza, adding that Israel is continuing to review that approach.

Netanyahu also confirmed that the US administration had sent Israel a draft understanding, but said his government declined to approve it because it did not reflect Israel's official position.

"They sent us a draft understanding, but we did not agree to it because it was not our official draft," Netanyahu said. "We sent our comments back to Washington."

He added that Israel submitted its observations before a media campaign surrounding the proposal began, stressing that the comments represented Israel's official position.

"This is our official position," Netanyahu said. "We will continue, with wisdom and determination, to safeguard our security interests."