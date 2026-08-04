Iranian FM Spox: Iran, Oman Make Progress in Strait of Hormuz Navigation Talks

Baghaei said the two neighboring countries are working on a framework to regulate future maritime traffic through the strategic waterway while safeguarding the sovereignty and national security interests of both states.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday that Iran and Oman have made progress in negotiations aimed at establishing safe navigation routes through the Strait of Hormuz, with discussions advancing positively at both the technical and political levels.

Baghaei said the two neighboring countries are working on a framework to regulate future maritime traffic through the strategic waterway while safeguarding the sovereignty and national security interests of both states.

"The negotiations have been positively assessed at both the technical and political levels," he said, adding that Iran and Oman are coordinating to develop the necessary mechanisms and protocols for managing vessel movements through the strait.

He noted that the final outcome of the bilateral talks will be announced publicly once the negotiations are fully concluded.

The discussions come as Iran seeks to define new rules for maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor linking the Persian Gulf to international markets.

The Strait of Hormuz was closed following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran in February 2026, severely disrupting global oil shipments and maritime trade. Since then, Tehran has prioritized negotiations with Oman, which shares control of the strategic waterway, to establish a new framework for reopening and managing navigation.

While U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that broader negotiations with Iran are underway, Iranian officials continue to deny any plans for direct talks with Washington, maintaining that their current diplomatic focus remains on bilateral discussions with Oman over the future management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has also indicated that maritime operations through the strait will not simply return to pre-war arrangements, signaling its intention to play a greater role in regulating traffic through one of the world's most important shipping lanes.