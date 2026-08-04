Trump Backs Lindsey Graham's Sister in South Carolina Senate Race

The US president announced his full support for Darline Graham Nordone, describing the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham as the best person to carry forward her brother's legacy

29 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his full endorsement of Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of the late US Senator Lindsey Graham, urging her to run in the Republican special primary for the US Senate seat in South Carolina.

In a statement posted on his official Truth Social account on Tuesday, Trump said he welcomed Darline Graham Nordone to the Oval Office and praised both her character and her family's legacy.

"It was my Honor to welcome now Senator Darline Graham Nordone (The sister of the Late, Great Lindsey Graham!), from the Wonderful State of South Carolina, into the Oval Office," Trump wrote.

He added that the two had known each other for many years, describing Nordone as "a spectacular person, and a true American Patriot."

Trump said he personally encouraged Darline Graham Nordone to seek the Republican nomination in the special primary election scheduled for Aug. 11, 2026.

"During her visit, I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the U.S. Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. She accepted, as there is nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey," he said.

The president praised the Graham family, saying Nordone "has been a WINNER all of her life," before offering what he described as his "Complete and Total Endorsement" in the South Carolina special Senate election.

"SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump concluded.

A legacy remembered in Kurdistan

Trump's endorsement comes weeks after the death of longtime Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, whose passing prompted tributes from Kurdish leaders, including Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Following Graham's death, Prime Minister Barzani said he learned of the senator's passing "with deep sorrow and sadness," extending condolences to Graham's family, loved ones, and members of the US Senate.

He added that "the people of Kurdistan will always remember his friendship and steadfast support," highlighting Graham's longstanding relationship with Kurdish leaders and his enduring support for the Kurdistan Region.

Throughout his Senate career, Graham consistently advocated closer cooperation between Washington and Erbil, particularly in the fields of regional security, counterterrorism, and long-term strategic partnership.

He was widely recognized for supporting the Peshmerga and Kurdish partners in the campaign against the ISIS terrorist group, arguing that Kurdish forces had played a decisive role in the international coalition's efforts against the extremist group.

In January 2026, Graham joined Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal in introducing the bipartisan Save the Kurds Act, legislation intended to protect Kurdish forces in Western Kurdistan. At the time, Graham said the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whose ranks include a large Kurdish component, had borne much of the burden in defeating ISIS during Trump's first administration and warned that attacks on Kurdish forces threatened both regional stability and US credibility with its allies.

Over the years, Graham met senior Kurdish officials on numerous occasions and consistently supported efforts to strengthen political, security, and economic ties between the United States and the Kurdistan Region, earning lasting respect among Kurdish leaders.

Trump's endorsement of Darline Graham Nordone places the Graham family's political legacy back at the center of South Carolina politics as the Republican special Senate primary approaches.