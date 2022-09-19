Kurdish shopkeepers protest Mahsa (Zhina) Amini's death

Videos posted by activists show that shop owners closed their shops in several cities of Iranian Kurdistan to protest the death of Jina (Mahsa) Amini.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A coordinated strike that took place in cities in Iranian Kurdistan in response to the earlier suspicious death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa (Zhina) Amini who died after she was arrested by the morality police for not covering up properly.

Videos posted by activists show that there were shop owners closed their shops in the cities of Saqqiz, Mariwan, Sine (Sanandaj), Bane, Dewilan, Bokan, Mahabad, Sardasht, Shino, and Ciwanro in protest.

The Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) reported that there were internet disruptions in Kurdistan Province after the general strike and protests.

The strike came after a call from the Cooperation Center of the Iranian Kurdistan's Political Parties, which consists of all Kurdish groups that seek Kurdish rights in Iran and was established to counter Iran's concentrated efforts to combat the groups

On the other hand, the Islamic Republic of Iran has deployed a large security and military force in the cities and on the border.

The 22-year-old Jina (Masha) Amini was originally from the Saqqez in the Kurdistan province, and was visiting Tehran to visit family members and friends.

"They killed my angel," her mother says.



Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl, died on Friday while in Iranian police custody after she was arrested by the morality police for not wearing a "proper headdress". #Mahsa_Amini pic.twitter.com/1phHctyxu0 — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) September 18, 2022

There she was arrested on 13 September in Tehran for having worn the hijab “inappropriately” and was beaten by the morality police.

She later died at the intensive care unit Kasra Hospital in Tehran on 16 September, sparking wide outrage and protests in Iran and international condemnations.

Iranian authorities denied that she was beaten, and claimed she was fallen ill.

Amini’s family relative told the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, however, that she was beaten inside a morality police van.

Moreover, Human rights group Hengaw said at least 13 civilians protesting her death were injured by security forces in Saqqez after the widely attended funeral of Amini in her hometown.