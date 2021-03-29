Rocket attack targets Kurdish Peshmerga forces on Kirkuk-Erbil border

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Unknown forces fired at least three rockets on Monday that landed near Peshmerga forces stationed along the borders of the Kurdistan Region's Erbil and Iraq's disputed province of Kirkuk.

A security source told Kurdistan 24 that "unidentified people fired at least 3 Katyusha rockets at the Peshmerga forces stationed in the Sherawa area near the town of Perdi (Altun-Kopri), on the borders of Kirkuk and Erbil."

"Initial findings indicate that there were no casualties among the Peshmerga forces, who are on alert and monitoring the situation while security authorities are working to determine the location of the launching sites.”

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Similar incidents in which rockets struck multiple areas in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in recent months are widely seen as having been carried out by armed groups affiliated to Iranian-backed militias of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Editing by John J. Catherine