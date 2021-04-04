Kurdistan PM to participate in event marking anniversary of UN resolution condemning Saddam Hussein

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, will participate in an online event marking the 30th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution No. 688, using which American, British, and French forces established no-fly zones (NFZ) to protect Kurds in the north and largely-Shia populations in the south of Iraq.

In early April 1991, France submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council requesting a condemnation of the Iraqi oppression against the Kurds after their uprising against Saddam Hussein's regime. Resolution 688 was issued by the Security Council on April 5th calling on Iraq to stop brutalizing the Kurds.

The event is set to take place on April 8, at 10:30 a.m. London time via videoconference. Prime Minister Barzani will deliver a speech. Head of Kurdistan Region’s Department of Foreign Relations Safin Dizayee.

Former and current British officials will join the event. The former British Prime Minister Sir John Major, who played a pivotal role in setting up the safe haven, will also deliver a speech at the event.

The British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for COVID Vaccine Deployment, Nadhim Zahawi, who is of Kurdish origin, is also scheduled to participate.

James Thornton, British Consul General in Erbil, will also participate in the event. British politician Robert Halfon and the director of the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kurdistan (APPG) will also attend, as well as other lawmakers in the British Parliament.

