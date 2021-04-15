Explosion rocks east Baghdad, multiple injuries reported

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A car bomb hit a busy Baghdad suburb on Thursday, leaving a number of people dead and injured, Kurdistan 24 correspondent in the Iraqi capital said.

The explosion targeted a popular outdoor market in the Habibya neighborhood of Sadr City, leaving more than a dozen people killed and injured, the correspondent said.

Videos of the explosion site circulating on social media showed black smoke columns rising from the area.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly