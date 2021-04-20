Kurdistan Region courts Japanese investors, welcomes new envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) received the new head of Japan's consular office in Erbil on Tuesday, focusing primarily on efforts to facilitate new private investment from the economically robust Asian nation.

During the meeting, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated Nikhiro Arakawa on the assumption of his post, and "expressed his hope for his success in his duties in a way that contributes to strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Japan in various fields."

The meeting was also attended by Kei Toyama, head of the local office of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which runs various ongoing development projects in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Barzani thanked Japan for all the past humanitarian aid provided by Tokyo, especially through the JICA, and stressed Erbil's "readiness to receive Japanese investors."

In early March, Japanese Ambassador to Iraq Suzuki Kotaro met with Barzani along with the new Consul General's predecessor, Yoshiko Nagayama.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kurdish leader told European diplomats that the Kurdistan Region enthusiastically supports investors who want to do business in the region.

Barzani became Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region in July 2019 and among his top priorities has been modernizing and diversifying the local economy.

Editing by John J. Catherine