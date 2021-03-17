Top Japanese diplomat praises Kurdistan Region’s role as ‘factor of stability’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Japanese Ambassador to Iraq on Wednesday praised the Kurdistan Region as a factor of stability in the Middle East, a statement from the Regional government said.

Japanese Ambassador Suzuki Kotaro made the remarks during his meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in the autonomous region’s capital Erbil. The two discussed ways to develop bilateral relations, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

The premier’s office said he welcomed the further development of bilateral relations with the Asian nation and wished success for outgoing Japanese envoy Yoshiko Nagayama as her mission in Kurdistan is ending.

Kotaro “praised the role of the Kurdistan Region as the factor of stability in the Middle East,” the statement said, adding that Kotaro reiterated Tokyo’s support for the Kurdistan Region and its government, particularly encouraging Japanese investments in the Region.

The Japanese representative also noted the help and assistance the KRG has provided to Japanese agencies and nongovernmental organizations, the statement said. Japan first opened its consular office in Erbil in 2017. From 2014 to 2019 Tokyo provided roughly $500 million in humanitarian aid to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region during the fight against Islamic State.

Japan has since supported various projects in the Kurdistan Region, including electricity and water construction and improvements; training for Kurds in the agricultural sector and mine clearance; and grants and other financial assistance for humanitarian and human security projects, including for internally displaced people and Syrian refugees who have found shelter in the Region.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly