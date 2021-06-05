Kurdistan Region PM condemns deadly PKK attack on Peshmerga forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday condemned an attack by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on Peshmerga in the vicinity of Amedi district in Duhok province.

Five of the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga fighters were killed and seven others were wounded in the early morning attack.

“I condemn in the strongest terms PKK’s attack on the Peshmerga today. My thoughts are with the families of the five martyred and the injured,” Barzani said in a tweet.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party has previously attacked the Peshmerga forces in the region’s border areas, the Ministry of Peshmerga noted on Saturday.

“In this moment of urgency, I urge the Kurdistan Parliament and political parties to speak in a single voice against this aggression,” Barzani added.

The Peshmerga ministry said earlier on Saturday that the PKK had ambushed Peshmerga near Mount Mateen, killing five and injuring seven others.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has said the PKK attacks cross “red lines,” although it rejects the group’s attempt to draw it into its fight against the Turkish state.