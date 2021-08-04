EU nations ask Baghdad to prevent smuggling of Iraqis to Europe through Belarus

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Leaders of Estonia and Lithuania have both asked Baghdad to help stem the tide of the illegal smuggling of Iraqi immigrants to European Union nations through Belarus, which they accuse of intentionally stoking migrant crises in EU member states.

Most recently, the request was made in a phone call received by Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein by his Estonian counterpart, Eva-Maria Liimets.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed prospects for intensifying bilateral cooperation in all fields, including Estonian investment in the Iraqi market, trade exchange, and expanding the work of e-governance.

The statement pointed out that their conversation focused on the issue of immigration and they agreed to increase coordination between Iraq and EU countries "to reach understandings that serve the common interests of both sides."

Liimets called for Iraqi restrictions to limit unauthorized immigration to Lithuania through Belarus, "as it also affects other countries in the European Union and the need to take some joint measures to prevent human trafficking."

Lithuanian authorities had previously accused Belarus of knowingly organizing trips for Iraqi citizens to its territory in preparation for their illegal passage into Europe, while also holding Iraq responsible, at least in part.

EU officials have also recently lobbied senior Baghdad officials in an attempt to put pressure on it to stop the flow of migrants into Belarus, which they characterized as a major gateway of Iraqis seeking asylum in Europe.

In April, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) warned travelers that some tourism companies operating in the autonomous region of Iraq have been issuing counterfeit Schengen visas, the travel document required to enter most European countries, leading to the arrest of their unwitting customers.

"A great number of people have been arrested at airports" after arriving in various European nations with the forged visas in their passports.

Editing by John J. Catherine