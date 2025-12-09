Shelling of Unknown Origin Strikes Vicinity of Mezzeh Military Airport West of Damascus

Three shells of unknown origin struck near Damascus' Mezzeh military airport, causing no casualties as authorities investigate, while a separate Israeli incursion in Quneitra wounded three civilians.

18 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Shelling of unknown origin struck the vicinity of the Mezzeh military airport west of Damascus on Tuesday, Syrian state media reported, prompting the deployment of security forces as authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the state-run SANA news agency, a military source said:

“The vicinity of the Mazzeh military airport in Damascus was targeted by three shells of unknown origin, without causing casualties or material damage.”

SANA added that security forces had been dispatched to the location and that investigations were underway to determine the source of the shelling, following earlier reports from residents regarding sounds of explosions in the area.

In a statement to Kurdistan24, Rami Abdulrahman, Director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, confirmed hearing multiple explosions:

“The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported hearing explosions caused by shelling in the vicinity of Mezzeh military airport, west of Damascus. This coincided with the sound of police and ambulance sirens on the Mezzeh highway. No confirmed information is yet available regarding casualties or the nature of the attack.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Syrian state media reported a separate incident involving Israeli forces in the Khan Arnaba area of Quneitra Province in southern Syria.

According to SANA, an Israeli military unit entered the area using armored vehicles, exchanged fire, and injured three civilians. The agency said Israeli soldiers “opened fire on civilians” after advancing into the town.

By contrast, the Israeli military stated that its forces had fired toward “a number of suspects” who had approached its personnel and were perceived as a threat.

The exchange occurred nearly a year after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s rule, during a period in which Israeli forces have repeatedly crossed border lines into areas previously monitored by the United Nations.

As investigations continue into the shelling near Mezzeh military airport, no side has yet claimed responsibility. The separate clash in Quneitra further underscores the volatility along Syria’s southern front, where incidents involving Israeli forces and local residents have intensified in recent months.