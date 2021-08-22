Iraq announces arrival of over 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health on Sunday announced the arrival of a new shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that "the State Company for Marketing Drugs and Medical appliances (KIMADIA) has received a new shipment of 415,000 doses of the vaccine against... COVID-19, produced by Pfizer."

According to the ministry, Iraq on Sunday recorded 5,634 new COVID-19 infections, and 74 deaths in a single day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 1,825,089, including 20,184 deaths.