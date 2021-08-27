Politics

Iraq PM welcomes Muqtada al-Sadr reversal on election boycott

"I welcome the Sadrist decision to return to the electoral process," Kadhimi tweeted, expressing gratitude to "all political and social leaders who made this possible."
author_image Kurdistan 24
Mustafa al-Kadhimi during an interview with state-media Al-Iraqiya aired on June 24, 2021. (Photo: Iraqi government/Twitter)
Mustafa al-Kadhimi during an interview with state-media Al-Iraqiya aired on June 24, 2021. (Photo: Iraqi government/Twitter)
Iraq Iraq Election

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Friday welcomed mercurial and popular Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's decision to participate in the upcoming national parliamentary elections, reversing his position weeks after he promised to boycott the vote.

The alliance led by Sadr, Sairoon, is the largest component of the Iraqi parliament's majority coalition and is expected to rank highly in the vote scheduled for October 10, which Kadhimi called in response to nationwide protests in 2019.

Related Article: 'Where’s my killer?': Iraqis call for accountability in protesters’ deaths

"I welcome the Sadrist decision to return to the electoral process," Kadhimi tweeted, expressing gratitude to "all political and social leaders who made this possible."

"We call upon all boycotters to take similar steps," he stated, added that he looks forward to "a high election turnout to achieve change."

In a televised speech, Sadr said that his decision to return to the elections came after a number of political leaders, whom he did not specify, sent him a "reform pact" that would purportedly rid Iraq of endemic corruption and mismanagement.

Related Article: Iraq's Muqtada al-Sadr says his movement will run in October election

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive