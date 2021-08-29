Macron: Many shared values between French and Kurdish peoples

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday held a press conference in the Kurdistan Region capital with President Nechirvan Barzani, highlighting historic relations between Erbil and Paris.

"France had a role in setting up a haven in Iraq, and Mrs. Danielle Mitterrand at the time had a major role with humanitarian organizations," Macron said.

He added that ties developed further when French troops deployed to the region as part of the international US-led coalition against ISIS and fought alongside the Peshmerga, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and the Iraqi army.

Macron praised the Kurdistan Regional Government for hosting displaced Yezidis (Ezidis) and Iraqis as ISIS overran a third of the country in 2014.

The French president stated that Paris will support efforts to facilitate the safe return of displaced Ezidis and Christians to their areas.

On the situation in northeast Syria, Macron said, "We will support all attempts to promote peace in [the area]; we are for peace in the region, and for all parties to work together," Macron said.

"I am very happy that I met with both Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani, and I will meet with the Peshmerga to express France's support for them."

From his end, President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed, "We are happy today that we in Erbil are receiving President Macron," adding, "In the name of the people of Kurdistan, we warmly welcome your visit to Kurdistan and Iraq."

"We discussed the security and political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and the latest developments in the region," President Barzani said. "We also discussed developing relations and France's support for the region and Iraq in fighting terrorism."

"We still need to stabilize security, strengthen democracy and develop government institutions," he explained, stressing the need for international support.