Kurdistan vaccinates education sector’s staff, teachers before the start of new academic year

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan region’s Ministry of Health to launch a week-long campaign to immunize education sector staff in all vaccination centers.

The decision aims to immunize the largest possible number of teachers and lecturers, just ten days before the start of the new school year 2021-2022.

Health Minister Saman Barznji told reporters that the decision was taken with the aim of preserving the lives of teachers, students, especially with the registration of 60,000 teachers to receive the vaccine in the recent period.

He pointed out that 22,000 teachers have received the first dose, while 17,000 have received the second dose so far.

He added that the decision was taken on the recommendation of the Prime Minister to take care of educational cadres and vaccinate all teachers and staff in schools, institutes, and universities before the start of the new school year.

The new school year will start on Spt. 14th across Kurdistan Region.