SDF-backed force arrest four ISIS suspects near al-Hol

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced late Wednesday that the internal security forces, also known as Asayish, arrested four suspects with alleged links to the Islamic State (ISIS) near al-Hol camp.

In a tweet, the SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center said that the ISIS cell was stopped from “planning further attacks” and that “weapons and equipment were confiscated.”

Moreover, the SDF confirmed that the Coalition provided vital support.

Col. Wayne Marotto, Spokesman for the US-led Coalition, affirmed in a tweet that the Coalition coordinates every day with “our SDF partners to provide them with the ability to effectively prevent a Daesh (ISIS) resurgence and promote regional stability.”

Five ISIS suspects were arrested in two recent Asayish operations, he said.

Also, last Sunday, the SDF announced that the Asayish arrested one ISIS suspect in Deir al-Zor.

Although the SDF and the coalition announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, sleeper cell attacks persist in what appears to be a deliberate campaign to destabilize northeastern parts of the nation, primarily in cities, towns, and rural tracts of land once under the extremist group’s control.

The coalition and the SDF have had success reducing ISIS sleeper cell activity in northeast Syria.

In a recent monthly report on ISIS sleeper cell attacks in northeast Syria, the Rojava Information Center (RIC) said that seven of the 12 sleeper cell attacks in July were carried out in Deir al-Zor. Four other attacks were in Raqqa and the remaining one occurred in Qamishlo in Hasakah province on the Turkish border.

“Since RIC started reporting on sleeper cell attacks in March 2019, after ISIS’ territorial defeat in Baghouz, the number of attacks has never been as low as this month,” wrote the RIC.

“Since May, attacks have halved each month, going from 42 in May to 24 in June and down to 12 in July,” it added.

Col. Marotto told Kurdistan 24 that “the Coalition and our partners share information to find and destroy (ISIS) terrorists and their facilities.”

“We work together to adapt to our shared enemy and we continue to find ways to disrupt their network, resources and funding as well as eliminate their fighters and prevent a resurgence,” he said.