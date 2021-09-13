EU sends Iraq election monitoring mission for upcoming vote

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The European Union has decided to deploy an election monitoring mission to Iraq to support the vote in the country scheduled for October 10.

"The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, has appointed Mrs. Viola Von Cramon-Taubadel, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer of this EU Electoral Observation Mission," read a press release on the European Union External Action website.

The move came in response to "an invitation" by Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

“The mission will produce a public report with recommendations, based on an objective assessment of the campaign and the voting, with a view to help in further improving the electoral framework in Iraq,” the release added.

"I am proud to have been appointed Chief Observer of the EU EOM for the Iraqi elections in October,” the statement quoted as saying Viola Von Cramon-Taubadel, the Electoral Observation Mission's (EOM) Chief Observer.

"These polls will be an important milestone in Iraq’s democratic build-up. A peaceful and secure run-up of the electoral process is key to ensure that all candidates, political activists, journalists, human rights defenders, and the electorate can fully exercise their democratic rights and freedoms."

The press release explained that the “core team of the EU EOM consists of 12 election experts who arrived to Baghdad and Erbil on 28 August. In mid-September, 20 long-term observers will join the mission and will be deployed in different areas of the country.”

The mission will have local short-term observers coming from EU Member States' diplomatic missions present in Iraq on election day, the release noted. The EU EOM will remain in the country until the electoral process is completed, including vote counting and appeals.