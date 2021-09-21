Women ride bikes in Diyarbakir to support ecology and women rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Local women dressed in their best clothes brought their bicycles out on the streets of the Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir (Amed) in Turkey on Sunday to participate in the ninth annual Fancy Women Bike Ride.

The global Fancy Women Bike Ride took place on September 19, 2021. All across the world, cyclists gathered together and called for car-free cities to reduce air pollution and mitigate the effects of climate change.

The Fancy Women Bike Ride event is held in 155 cities all over the world, including Diyarbakir.

Belqis Çakmak, told Kurdistan 24 that she wants women to "excel in all walks of life".

"Let's push women forward, not backward," she said.

Suzan Şahin also added it should be recognized that there are not only men in traffic.

A member of the Women's Commission of the Diyarbakir Bar Association also told Kurdistan 24 that they want to convey the message that women "should be free to use any form of transport."

Moreover, she added that cycling is also important for a cleaner city and ecology.