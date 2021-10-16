KDP, PUK discuss 'Kurdish unity' in next Iraqi government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) met with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Sulaimani where they discussed the formation of a united front among Kurdish parties in Baghdad, party officials told a press conference on Monday.

The KDP, the leading Kurdish party in the latest Iraqi parliamentary elections, previously announced its plan to visit all the political parties in Sulaimani province on Sunday.

Led by Fazil Mirani, the KDP delegation, consisting of senior members from the party, arrived at the PUK's main headquarters in Sulaimani early on Monday. There they were received by PUK co-chair Bafel Talabani and his accompanying delegation.

During a press conference, journalists were briefed by spokespeople from both parties who explained what was discussed during the high-level meeting.

"It's a friendly visit after the elections," Mahmood Mohammad, the KDP spokesperson, told the reporters.

Both sides seek "unity", the party officials said. They also added that consensus between them would secure the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people in the federal Iraqi parliament.

Regarding government formation talks with other Iraqi political parties, the KDP official said his party is on the best terms with the Sadrists at the moment.

Led by Muqtada al-Sadr, that bloc won 73 parliamentary seats, the most in the election.

Mohammad also said that talks between the KDP and other Sunni and Shiite parties for a possible formation are currently ongoing.

Notably, the two main Kurdish parties did not discuss who would get the Iraqi presidency during their meeting. They did, however, insist that a Kurd should once again hold the position.

The KDP is the leading party after securing 33 seats in the parliamentary election, according to the preliminary results from the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

The PUK, which ran in the election in coalition with the Goran Movement, could only obtain 16 seats, according to the latest electoral tally.

None of the Movement's candidates in that coalition won a seat, a major blow to the party.

Following their meeting with PUK officials, the KDP delegation also met with Goran party officials.

The KDP on Sunday welcomed the final preliminary results of the elections.

