Kurdistan Foundation Assesses 500 Chamchamal Families, Begins Rebuilding Flood-Damaged Schools

The Kurdistan Foundation has assessed over 500 families in Chamchamal and begun rebuilding two flood-damaged schools, providing emergency supplies and cleanup aid following this week's destructive flash floods.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Foundation announced on Friday that its teams have reached more than 500 affected families in Chamchamal and have begun the process of rebuilding two flood-damaged schools, as the district continues to struggle with the aftermath of this week’s devastating flash floods.

The organization said that from the earliest hours after the Chamchamal flash floods, its response teams were present at the scene and launched immediate assistance operations. In addition to distributing essential supplies to over 500 families, the Foundation has taken responsibility for the full restoration of two schools severely damaged by the disaster.

On Friday, Ahmad Safa Nurollah, Head of Communications at the Kurdistan Foundation, told Kurdistan24 that the Foundation’s teams—made up of staff members and more than 60 volunteers—arrived in coordination with administrative units and the Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC) and immediately began damage assessments across the affected neighborhoods.

Safa confirmed that aid teams have already distributed kerosene and fuel to more than 500 impacted families while simultaneously supporting cleanup operations across homes and streets flooded with mud and debris, particularly in central Chamchamal and the Takiya subdistrict. “Our teams are busy cleaning the homes and neighborhoods from the mud and silt left by the floods,” he said.

Speaking about damage to the education sector, Safa said that Qandil School in the Takiya subdistrict had sustained extensive destruction. “We have already begun the reconstruction process of the school,” he noted.

He explained that the Foundation is not merely repairing the building:

“Reconstruction is not only about restoring the structure. All necessities—from desks and books to backpacks and student supplies—will be taken from our inventory so classes can resume as quickly as possible.”

Safa added that residents of the affected areas have expressed appreciation for the support provided, noting that people acknowledged that two key actors had reached them immediately and effectively: “The Kurdistan Foundation and the Barzani Charity Foundation.”

The Kurdistan Foundation also released an official statement confirming that after the field visit by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Minister of Education and the Foundation’s leadership to Qandil School, a full assessment was completed and the decision was made to rebuild the school.

“Our volunteer teams have cleared the school and prepared its upper floors for the reconstruction phase,” the statement said. It also revealed that, in addition to Qandil School, the Foundation is rebuilding Arini Boys’ School in Sulaimani, affirming:

“In support of future generations and their education, both schools will be rebuilt as quickly as possible and will reopen their classrooms to students.”

The Foundation’s rapid intervention comes as part of a broader emergency relief campaign launched after destructive flash floods swept through Chamchamal on Tuesday, January 9. The disaster caused widespread material damage and resulted in the loss of two lives.

On Wednesday, Yara Barzinji, Director of Programs and Partnerships, said the initiative was ordered by Areen Masrour Barzani, Founder of the Kurdistan Foundation, to deliver immediate assistance to impacted residents. Response teams arrived in Chamchamal early Wednesday and, in coordination with local authorities, began assessing destruction and providing urgent aid.

“Our teams today are setting up tents for families whose homes were damaged. More than 500 affected families will receive the necessary relief items,” Barzinji said.

She emphasized the dedication of Kurdish youth: “This work is not only a duty; it is a national responsibility.”

The Foundation highlighted its mission of strengthening community resilience—preserving Kurdish culture and identity while fostering collaboration and shared responsibility across society. Its work is guided by the principles of building, belonging, and becoming, aiming to create a community where every individual contributes meaningfully to the region’s development.

As Chamchamal recovers from one of the most destructive flash floods in recent years, the Kurdistan Foundation’s combined humanitarian relief and reconstruction campaign has become a critical pillar of support. With more than 500 families reached, ongoing cleanup efforts, and two schools already entering the rebuilding phase, the Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to helping affected residents regain stability and ensuring that education in the region resumes without delay.