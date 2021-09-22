Security

Iraqi Air Force carries out three airstrikes in southern Kirkuk

“Columns of smoke were seen rising and loud explosions sounded in the place.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Iraqi Air Force F-16 fighter jets flying in formation. (Photo: US Air Force Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
Iraqi Air Force F-16 fighter jets flying in formation. (Photo: US Air Force Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
Iraq Iraqi Air Force Iraq F-16s ISIS K

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Air Force warplanes carried out three air strikes against suspected ISIS targets in Wadi Shai in southern Kirkuk, Iraqi military spokesperson Yehia Rasool announced on Wednesday.

The airstrikes were carried out “by Sukhoi 25 aircraft, during which they targeted terrorist hideouts”, Rasool said in a tweet.

“While the F-16s carried out other strikes, they destroyed the rest of these dens,” he added. “Columns of smoke were seen rising and loud explosions sounded in the place.”

The Sukhoi Su-25 ‘Frogfoot’ is a Russian-built warplane specialized for ground attack missions.

ISIS attacks have escalated in Kirkuk, its surroundings, and other territories disputed by Baghdad and Erbil since the withdrawal of Kurdish Peshmerga forces in October 2017.

On September 5, an attack by ISIS militants against an Iraqi federal police unit in southern Kirkuk province killed at least 12 policemen.

On September 8, Iraqi security forces raided three ISIS hideouts in western Kirkuk province, destroying them and seizing several explosive devices.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive