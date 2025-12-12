Sadr Warns Against Normalization with Israel, Says ‘Abrahamic Religion’ Would Spread in Iraq

Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr warned that normalizing relations with Israel would lead to the spread of the "Abrahamic religion" in Iraq, criticizing corruption and shifting political alignments in a Friday sermon.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Shiite National Trend leader Muqtada al-Sadr issued a sharp warning on Friday against the normalization of relations with Israel, cautioning that such a move would pave the way for the spread of what he called the “Abrahamic religion” in Iraq.

On Friday, during a sermon delivered before Friday prayers, Sadr said that the prayer gathering had “always been a thorn in the eyes of occupiers, tyrants, corrupt figures, and terrorists,” and a source of discomfort to those who, he argued, have aligned themselves with Israel and other states.

Continuing his address, Sadr warned of the consequences of establishing normalized relations with Israel, saying:

“By normalizing relations with that country, the Abrahamic religion will certainly spread among the people.”

He criticized what he described as a reversal of moral and political standards in Iraq, remarking:

“Matters have now become inverted: a mujahid is depicted as a terrorist, while a terrorist is portrayed as a friend. Corruption has become a norm, oppression a trend, even by those who claim to call us to faith. That is why we will never abandon our rejection until the last day of our existence.”

Sadr launched a direct verbal attack on corrupt actors whom he blamed for weakening religious standing and eroding social values. He said these behaviors—driven by greed, the misuse of public wealth, and power-seeking—have placed religious identity under serious threat at both the domestic and external levels.

The term “Abrahamic religion” is commonly used to refer to the three main monotheistic faiths that trace their origins to the Prophet Abraham: Islam, Christianity, and Judaism.

In recent years, however, the phrase has acquired a political dimension, used to describe initiatives aimed at bringing these three religions closer together as part of broader diplomatic efforts to promote regional dialogue and normalization. Sadr’s criticism reflects concern that such frameworks could be used as a gateway to political normalization with Israel.

Sadr’s remarks underscore escalating political sensitivities surrounding any moves toward normalization with Israel and highlight broader frustrations over corruption, shifting social norms, and perceived threats to Iraq’s religious and national identity. His warning signals that debates over regional alignment and religious discourse will remain central to Iraq’s internal political landscape.