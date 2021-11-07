President Masoud Barzani ‘strongly condemns’ assassination attempt of Iraq’s PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani “strongly” condemned the assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday morning and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

“I strongly condemn the attack carried out against the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi,” Masoud Barzani, the current head of leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the former president of Kurdistan Region, said in a statement on Sunday.

“Iraq’s stability and sovereignty must be respected,” the KDP leader added, calling on all sides to prevent any repeat of such an act. He also wished a speedy recovery for those injured by the attack.

On early Sunday, an explosive-laden drone targeted Kadhimi’s residence inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone. The prime minister survived the attack unharmed, although some of his security detail was injured.

Earlier Sunday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Region also condemned the assassination attempt.

Read More: PM Masrour Barzani reiterates support for Iraqi PM following assassination attempt

The attack comes amid mass protests by the pro-Iran militias against the latest results of the parliamentary elections, in which they lost more than half of their seats.

Saudi Arabia also condemned the attack and called for a “united” Iraqi front against terrorism.