PM Barzani will lay foundation stone for new school in Erbil’s Korean Village

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani will lay the foundation stone for a new school in the Korean Village community in the capital Erbil on Sunday.

Laying the foundational stone is the latest in the prime minister’s 9th Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) efforts to provide new and better services to the autonomous region.

As part of the cabinet’s education reforms, 13,000 students who previously dropped out of school were returned this year. Furthermore, the government has made it mandatory for at least one school to be built in every new gated community under its new investment guidelines.

Korean Village was battered hard by flash floods caused by a 12-hour rainstorm on Oct. 30. Following those floods, the prime minister and top officials visited families affected by the floods to see how they could provide emergency aid. The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) also helped out with efforts to clean homes flooded by the muddy rainwater.

