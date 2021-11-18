Erbil marks first anniversary of former governor Firsat Sofi’s death

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Public officials commemorated the former governor of Erbil Firsat Sofi on Thursday, the first anniversary of his death from COVID-19.

Omed Khoshnaw, the current governor of Erbil, along with other local officials visited the former governor’s tomb. They were joined by Sofi’s family.

The former governor’s passing not only saddened “a family, but a society with all of its diverse components,” Khoshnaw said.

In mid-October 2019, Sofi became governor of Erbil after having served as a member of the Kurdistan Parliament. He was governor for just over a year before his death.

Read More: Governor of Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil dies from COVID-19 aged 42

Many in the region and abroad sent their condolences.

“I have lost a son,” said President Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), of which Sofi was a member.

Read More: Top Kurdistan Region officials extend condolences on passing of late Erbil governor

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also said the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had suffered a “great loss”.

Read More: KRG suffers ‘great loss’ due to death of Erbil governor, says PM Barzani at 40-day memorial

Sofi was born in the Gazne district of Erbil in 1978. He died in a hospital in the Turkish capital Ankara. He was only 42.