Erbil marks first anniversary of former governor Firsat Sofi’s death

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
The grave of Firsat Sofi is pictured on the first anniversary of his death in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan24)
The grave of Firsat Sofi is pictured on the first anniversary of his death in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Public officials commemorated the former governor of Erbil Firsat Sofi on Thursday, the first anniversary of his death from COVID-19.   

Omed Khoshnaw, the current governor of Erbil, along with other local officials visited the former governor’s tomb. They were joined by Sofi’s family.

The former governor’s passing not only saddened “a family, but a society with all of its diverse components,” Khoshnaw said.

Public officials, family members and friends of Firsat Sofi gather at the burial site of the former governor in Erbil, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan24)
Public officials, family members and friends of Firsat Sofi gather at the burial site of the former governor in Erbil, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan24)

In mid-October 2019, Sofi became governor of Erbil after having served as a member of the Kurdistan Parliament. He was governor for just over a year before his death.

Many in the region and abroad sent their condolences. 

Public officials, family members and friends of Firsat Sofi gather at the burial site of the former governor in Erbil, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan24)
Public officials, family members and friends of Firsat Sofi gather at the burial site of the former governor in Erbil, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan24)

“I have lost a son,” said President Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), of which Sofi was a member.

Public officials, family members and friends of Firsat Sofi gather at the burial site of the former governor in Erbil, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan24)
Public officials, family members and friends of Firsat Sofi gather at the burial site of the former governor in Erbil, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan24)

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also said the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had suffered a “great loss”.

Sofi was born in the Gazne district of Erbil in 1978. He died in a hospital in the Turkish capital Ankara. He was only 42.

