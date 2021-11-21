Since 2012, experts have discovered 750 archaeological sites in Erbil: Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism said on Sunday that in cooperation with experts from the prestigious Harvard University, they have discovered 750 archaeological sites in the Erbil plains since 2012.

The ministry described in a statement the Archaeological Survey Project in the Erbil Plain area, launched in 2012, as one of the most important ventures they have led in the field.

A Harvard University team is supervising the efforts, the ministry said, adding that the Erbil Directorate of Antiquities has registered the discovery of 750 archaeological sites.

In early November, Italian and Kurdish archeologists announced that they had identified the remains of a 2,700-year-old wine press in the Kurdistan Region’s province of Duhok that dates back to the Assyrian Empire.

Read More: Archeologists in Kurdistan Region’s Duhok discover 2,700-year-old wine press

Archaeological teams operating in Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province on Sept. 21 announced the discovery of clay artifacts at a site where items that are about 4,000 years old BC have been found.

Read More: PHOTOS: Clay artifacts found at Erbil archaeological site with items dating back nearly 4,000 BC