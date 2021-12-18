Another Iraqi refugee killed in Al-Hol camp: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Another Iraqi refugee was killed by unidentified militants in northeast Syria’s notorious Al-Hol camp, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

The attack was allegedly carried out by ISIS. The group’s so-called sleeper cells have been more active in Syria since early December.

A total of seven people have been killed in Al-Hol so far this month. These victims include three Iraqis, two Syrian women, and one unidentified woman.

The Internal Security Forces (ISF), also known as Asayish, arrested three people suspected of supporting ISIS in a raid on Saturday night, according to another SOHR report.

There was a previous uptick in violence in Al-Hol in November.

According to the Syria-based Rojava Information Center (RIC), all these attacks were most likely inspired or planned by ISIS.

The majority of Al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians. However, there are also many foreign residents who are believed to have ISIS links living there with their children.

Altogether, there are about 60,000 residents in al-Hol.

Local authorities decided in October 2020 to expedite the departure of displaced Syrian families as part of a reform program to reduce pressure on the overcrowded camp.