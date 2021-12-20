Dutch Commander expresses solidarity with Peshmerga in its fight against ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The visiting Commander Royal Netherlands Marechaussee Hans Leijtens expressed his solidarity with the Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS during a meeting with the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs Shoresh Ismail Abdulla on Sunday.

Leijtens visited Erbil as part of a Dutch delegation.

Dutch delegation headed by visiting commander of @Marechaussee LtGen @lgenLeijtens expressed to Minister Shoresh its condolences and solidarity with the brave #peshmerga in their fight against ISIS and complimented the @KRG_MOPE on the good steps in Peshmerga Reform on retirement pic.twitter.com/gRiaRoz4QT — Netherlands in Kurdistan Region (@nlinkri) December 19, 2021

The Dutch delegation included Dutch Consul-General Hans Akerboom, Second Secretary for Political Affairs of the Netherlands Consulate General Said Hakimi, and Military Advisor on Peshmerga Reform Col. Paul Vos.

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the unique Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) that enthusiastically supports the project to establish a modern, effective, affordable, and accountable Peshmerga force under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

As part of those efforts, Kurdish leaders decided this year to put heavy support units of the KDP’s Unit 80 and the PUK’s Unit 70 under the command of the Ministry of Peshmerga (MOP). The Multi-National Advisory Group welcomed the move.

“Hans Leijtens emphasized the importance of Peshmerga Reform,” Col. Paul Vos told Kurdistan 24. “He also drew attention to the importance of tackling the subject of Command and Control (also known as C2). With more and more brigades under the Ministry of Peshmerga, a good command and control is important to keep the span of control manageable.”

“The proposal to create two divisional commands is a good first step,” Vos said. “The transition from 2nd Support Command to MoPA (Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs) was also discussed. The question was raised whether the letter recently signed by the PM actually means that Second Command is transferring.”

The Dutch delegation also welcomed a recent letter from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. In the letter, the prime minister indicated that more than 800 officers will be retired.

“The next steps are now Command and Control and the reform of the Ministry Peshmerga to make sure that the MoPA will be able to train, support, and equip all units.”

Col. Vos also said the Ministry of Peshmerga has successfully began paying Peshmerga salaries through bank accounts instead of in cash, which will improve financial transparency.

“This is thanks to the efforts of Major General Twana and Brigader-General Nabaza,” he said.