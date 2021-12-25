More migrant found dead in third boat capsizing off Greek coast this week

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two people died while 57 others were rescued when a boat transferring migrants capsized off the Greek island of Paros in the middle of the Aegean Sea.

According to Greek media, the authorities rushed to conduct a search and rescue operation northwest of the island of Paros after what is believed to be the third incident of its kind in Greek waters this week.

The Athens News Agency said that 80 people were believed to be on board the boat, which it described as a sailboat. The cause of the capsizing remains unclear.

On Thursday, Greek authorities recently recovered 11 bodies from the crash site of another migrant boat off an uninhabited island in southern Greece.

Media outlets in the country announced that the Greek authorities had rescued 90 other people.

Greece is one of the main routes to the European Union for refugees and migrants seeking to escape war and hardship in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Most of them sail on overcrowded rubber boats to islands near the Turkish coast.

Another boat sank about three days ago, believed to be carrying up to 50 migrants, off the Greek island of Folegandros, and dozens are feared dead.