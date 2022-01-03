Turkish-backed armed group cuts down 300 olive trees in Afrin: SOHR 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish-backed al-Hamza Division has cut 300 olive trees belonging to a civilian in Syria’s northwestern Turkish-occupied Kurdish Afrin enclave, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor revealed in a report on Sunday.

The report said that armed men belonging to the Turkish-backed faction have cut down more than 300 olive trees belonging to a civilian from Drakarih village in Afrin’s Maabatli district.

Moreover, the Suqour al-Sham Brigades, also known as the Sham Falcons Brigades, cut down 250 trees in a village in Afrin’s Bulbul district.

“We, at the Syrian Observatory, renew our call on international organizations and the UN Security Council to work hard and exert pressure on the Turkish government to stop daily violations,” in Afrin and the other parts of northern Syria it occupies, SOHR said in a statement.

In 2018, Turkey and Turkish-backed rebels invaded and occupied of Afrin in their so-called Operation Olive Branch.

The occupation continues amid widespread and frequent accusations of war crimes, including ethnic cleansing, kidnapping for ransom, and gender-based violence.