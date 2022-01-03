KRG Supreme Committee to Combat COVID-19 will meet to review regulations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Supreme Committee to Combat Covid-19 will meet on Tuesday to review its preventative measurements that aim to limit infections.

“The Supreme Committee to Combat Covid-19 will meet tomorrow to review its decisions regarding Covid-19 preventative measures,” Saman Bazanji, the KRG Minister of Health, told Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

“We will put our new suggestions on the table for discussion and we will do what is necessary to protect our people from the virus.”

“The infection rates in the region have been decreasing,” Barzanji said. “However, this doesn’t mean that the risk is over.”

“Another wave of Covid-19 is expected like what is happening now in other countries, particularly with the spread of Omicron, the new version of the virus,” Barzanji added.

Health officials on Monday reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths over the past 24 hours.