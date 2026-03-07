Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting Over Iranian Attacks on Member States

Arab League chief denounces Iranian attacks as a “blatant violation of international law” and a grave strategic mistake that fuels unprecedented hostility with Arab neighbors

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The foreign ministers of the Arab League will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss Iranian attacks targeting several member states, the bloc’s assistant secretary-general Hossam Zaki said.

Zaki told AFP that the meeting will take place via videoconference after it was formally requested by Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, and Egypt.

The urgent talks come amid escalating tensions in the region following a wave of Iranian missile and drone strikes against Israel and several Gulf countries as the broader regional conflict continues.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit earlier strongly condemned the Iranian attacks, describing them as unacceptable and destabilizing.

“The attacks are fully reprehensible,” Aboul Gheit said, adding that they represent “not only a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, but also an assault on the principles of good neighborliness.”

He warned that the strikes risk deepening tensions between Iran and its Arab neighbors. According to Aboul Gheit, the attacks “create an unprecedented state of hostility between Iran and its Arab neighbors.”

“This is a grave Iranian strategic mistake,” he added, expressing hope that Tehran would “rectify” the situation by halting the attacks immediately.

The emergency meeting is expected to address the security implications of the attacks and coordinate a joint Arab position on the escalating regional crisis.

The emergency meeting was called after a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks targeted several Gulf countries in recent days, including military installations and energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia reported intercepting missiles aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts U.S. personnel, while drones were also shot down near key oil facilities, including the Shaybah field. Authorities said the projectiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.

Gulf countries have also faced repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks since the start of the conflict, with air defenses across the region intercepting large numbers of projectiles targeting military bases, cities, and key energy infrastructure. The incidents followed similar drone attacks earlier in the week targeting Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, one of the kingdom’s most important energy export hubs.

The developments come amid a rapidly expanding regional confrontation involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, with missile and drone exchanges reported across several countries in the Middle East.

Arab governments have increasingly voiced concern that the escalation threatens regional stability and critical energy infrastructure, prompting calls for coordinated diplomatic action within the Arab League.