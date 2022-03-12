Security

SDF, Asayish conduct security operation against ISIS in Hasakah countryside

author_image Kurdistan 24
Counter-terrorism HAT units of the SDF in northeastern Syria. (Photo: SDF)
Syria Asayish SDF Deir al-Zor ISIS Internal Security Forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in northeast Syria began a large security operation south of Hasakah in Al-Shaddadi against suspected ISIS remnants on Saturday.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the operation began early on Saturday morning. The Kurdish-led forces raided several houses resulting in the arrest of 40 people charged with “dealing with and belonging to ISIS.”

The local North Press news agency also cited a military source who said that the SDF and the Asayish “launched a broad security operation on Saturday dawn that targeted definite persons suspected of dealing with ISIS.”

Unlike SOHR, the source did not mention the number of suspects arrested.

The US-led coalition reportedly supported the operation with drones.

According to North Press, the raids took place in the al-Arisha district and Shaddadi and Markada and reached the eastern Deir al-Zor countryside.

The SOHR report noted that the SDF previously stormed Abu Hamam town in eastern Deir al-Zor on Mar. 6 in pursuit of suspects who had clashed with an Asayish patrol the week before. The raid led to a gunfight and the arrests of several suspects.

