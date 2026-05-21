Pakistan Helps Return 20 Iranian Sailors Amid Ongoing Mediation Efforts

Iranian officials praised Pakistan’s role in securing the release of 20 sailors while Islamabad deepens its mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States continue behind closed doors, Pakistan has secured the return of 20 Iranian sailors who had been stranded after their vessel was seized in Singaporean waters, according to Iranian officials.

On Thursday, Reza Amiri, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government for its efforts in following up on the case and helping secure the sailors’ release.

In a message posted on X, Amiri said the sailors had faced “dangerous conditions” after their ship was confiscated in the waters near Singapore.

The Iranian ambassador thanked Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s Foreign Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as all agencies and institutions involved in the operation.

The development came as Pakistan intensified diplomatic mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington amid ongoing regional tensions and indirect negotiations related to the war, sanctions and the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Iran’s ISNA news agency reported Thursday that Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir is expected to visit Tehran for talks with Iranian officials.

According to the report, the visit is part of continuing consultations between Pakistan and Iran as Islamabad maintains its mediation role between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian media quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying Tehran had received Washington’s latest positions and was currently reviewing them.

Baghaei also noted that Pakistan, which hosted peace talks last month and has been facilitating message exchanges between the two sides, continues to play a mediating role through multiple rounds of diplomatic contacts.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s interior minister visited Tehran and held meetings with Iranian officials, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The diplomatic activity comes despite limited progress in efforts aimed at formally ending the conflict between Tehran and Washington.

More than six weeks have passed since a fragile ceasefire between the two sides came into effect, yet negotiations have so far failed to produce a major breakthrough.

Regional mediation efforts continue alongside indirect talks focused on the war, sanctions and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, as regional powers attempt to prevent further escalation.