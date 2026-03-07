Lebanon Toll Rises to Nearly 300 as Israel Claims Strikes on Hundreds of Targets in Iran and Lebanon

Lebanon says nearly 300 people have been killed since Israeli strikes began earlier this month, while Iran reports deaths of students and teachers and Israel says it hit 470 targets in Iran and Lebanon within 48 hours.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Lebanon’s Health Ministry said nearly 300 people have been killed since the start of Israeli strikes earlier this month, as fighting linked to the widening conflict between Israel, Iran and their regional allies intensifies across the Middle East.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced on Saturday, March 7, 2026, that at least 294 people have been killed and 1,023 others injured since Israeli attacks on Lebanon began on March 2.

The ministry said the casualties were caused by Israeli bombardment and military operations across several areas, as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

The latest escalation followed the outbreak of war between United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

After the conflict began, Hezbollah joined the fighting, launching missiles and drones toward Tel Aviv, prompting Israeli warplanes to carry out heavy strikes on southern Beirut.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education of Iran said the attacks have also severely affected the country’s education sector.

According to the ministry, 192 students and teachers have been killed and 154 others injured in strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.

The ministry added that 66 schools across Iran have been damaged since the attacks began.

Israeli military claims hundreds of targets hit

For its part, the Israel Defense Forces said its forces struck 470 targets in Iran and Lebanon over the past 48 hours.

In a statement released Saturday, the Israeli military said it hit more than 300 targets inside Iran and 170 others in Lebanon as part of ongoing operations.

According to the statement, the strikes in Iran targeted missile storage facilities, ballistic missile launch platforms, bases belonging to Iran’s security forces and underground infrastructure linked to Iran’s leadership.

The military also said several members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in the attacks.

In Lebanon, Israel said its operations focused on infrastructure and military positions belonging to Hezbollah, including missile launch sites, weapons depots and command facilities.

The Israeli army also claimed that several Hezbollah commanders were killed in Beirut, along with a commander linked to the Hamas movement in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli.

The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on February 28, killing several senior figures, according to Iranian reports.

Iran later retaliated by launching missiles toward Israel and targeting U.S. military bases across the region.