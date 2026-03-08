Trump Criticizes UK Over Reported Plan to Send Aircraft Carriers to Middle East

U.S. president says Washington no longer needs British support, warning London against joining the war after victory

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald J. Trump on Saturday criticized the United Kingdom over reports it is considering sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, saying Washington no longer needs British support in the conflict.

In a statement posted late Saturday on his Truth Social platform, Trump addressed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer directly, suggesting the United States had already secured victory and warning London against joining the war at a late stage.

“The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East,” Trump wrote. “That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer — but we will remember.”

“We don’t need people who join wars after we’ve already won,” he added.

Trump’s remarks come amid escalating tensions across the Middle East following a major military campaign involving the United States and Israel against Iran and its regional allies.

The conflict has triggered missile and drone attacks across several Gulf countries and drawn concerns that additional powers could become involved.

The reported deployment of British aircraft carriers would mark a significant expansion of the United Kingdom’s military posture in the region, where Western forces have been increasing their presence as hostilities intensify.

The remarks also come after recent tensions between Trump and Starmer over the use of the strategic Diego Garcia airbase in the Indian Ocean. At the start of the war on Feb. 28, London initially refused to allow the United States to launch strikes on Iran from the jointly operated base, citing concerns over the legality of pre-emptive attacks under international law.

The decision frustrated Donald J. Trump, who said the delay “took far too long” and publicly criticized the British government. Trump’s comments signal possible friction between Washington and London over the timing and role of allied involvement in the ongoing conflict, even as both countries have traditionally maintained close military cooperation.